Blackhawks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (8-14-2) AT MAPLE LEAFS (14-7-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Donato -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyat Kaiser -- Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Fraser Minten -- Steven Lorentz

Nikita Grebenkin -- Connor Dewar -- Alex Nylander

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Marshal Rifai

Injured: Jake McCabe (head), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. ... Soderblom is expected to start for the Blackhawks after Petr Mrazek, who made five straight starts, allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Soderblom was 2-0-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage against Toronto last season. ... McCabe, who left a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday after taking a puck to the head in the second period, will not play for precautionary reasons, coach Craig Berube said. McCabe is day to day. ... Myers will play for the second time this season, his first game since Oct. 26.