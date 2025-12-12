Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-11-6) at BLUES (11-14-7)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Dominic Toninato

Injured: Nick Foligno (hand)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri

Hugh McGing -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matt Luff, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... The Blues did not hold a morning skate after a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Hofer could start after replacing Binnington in the third period on Thursday.