Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (13-11-6) at BLUES (11-14-7)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Dominic Toninato
Injured: Nick Foligno (hand)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matt Luff, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks will use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... The Blues did not hold a morning skate after a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. ... Hofer could start after replacing Binnington in the third period on Thursday.