Daccord makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Blackhawks

Eberle has goal, assist for Seattle; Bedard extends point streak to 5 for Chicago

CHI@SEA: Beniers sends Eberle's beautiful pass in for a PPG

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Joey Daccord made 29 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday.

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Oleksiak also scored the Kraken (6-2-4), who had lost two in a row but are 2-0-2 on a five-game homestand.

Andre Burakovsky scored, Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to five games, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-5-3), who have lost the first three games (0-2-1) of a season-long six-game road trip.

Oleksiak gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the second period with a long shot from the right point that got through traffic and beat Soderblom under his glove.

Beniers made it 2-0 just eight seconds into a power play at 7:36. He buried a wrist shot from the edge of right circle off a backhand pass from Eberle, who was skating with his back to the play below the goal line.

Burakovsky cut it to 2-1 at 11:33 of the third period, scoring five-hole from the low slot on a short breakaway off a set up by Bedard.

Bedard has nine points (four goals, five assists) during his point streak.

Eberle responded at 16:05 to put the Kraken in front 3-1. Following a turnover by the Blackhawks in the neutral zone, Eberle skated in on a 2-on-1 and elected to shoot from the left circle.

Latest News

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Canucks recover in OT against Predators after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Nugent-Hopkins healthy again, putting up big numbers for Oilers

NHL On Tap: Kucherov, MacKinnon prepare for Lightning-Avalanche showdown

Lindbergh documentary director Minn spotlighted in Q&A with NHL.com

Coaches understand early success builds foundation that lasts all season

Peterka thriving with Mammoth after trade from Sabres

Maple Leafs score 4 straight in 3rd, rally past Penguins

NHL Status Report: Hughes to return for Canucks against Predators

Stars to host 2027 Stadium Series at home of Cowboys

Stars to host 2027 Stadium Series at home of Dallas Cowboys

Rangers look to 'create a feeling' at home after solid road trip

Lowry expected to make season debut with Jets after hip surgery

Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Ovechkin staying upbeat despite early-season struggles with Capitals

Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings