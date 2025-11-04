Daccord makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Blackhawks

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Oleksiak also scored the Kraken (6-2-4), who had lost two in a row but are 2-0-2 on a five-game homestand.

Andre Burakovsky scored, Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to five games, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-5-3), who have lost the first three games (0-2-1) of a season-long six-game road trip.

Oleksiak gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the second period with a long shot from the right point that got through traffic and beat Soderblom under his glove.

Beniers made it 2-0 just eight seconds into a power play at 7:36. He buried a wrist shot from the edge of right circle off a backhand pass from Eberle, who was skating with his back to the play below the goal line.

Burakovsky cut it to 2-1 at 11:33 of the third period, scoring five-hole from the low slot on a short breakaway off a set up by Bedard.

Bedard has nine points (four goals, five assists) during his point streak.

Eberle responded at 16:05 to put the Kraken in front 3-1. Following a turnover by the Blackhawks in the neutral zone, Eberle skated in on a 2-on-1 and elected to shoot from the left circle.