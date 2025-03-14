Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to snap 3-game skid

Smith has goal, assist for San Jose; Chicago is 1-2-2 in past 5

CHI@SJS: Graf whips it past Knight to put the Sharks up 2-0 in the 1st

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Collin Graf scored twice, and Will Smith had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center on Thursday.

Graf has scored in consecutive games, and Smith extended his point streak to five (three goals, four assists) for the Sharks (18-40-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Frank Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (20-37-9), who extended their losing streak to three. Spencer Knight made 21 saves.

Smith put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 3:48 of the first period. Celebrini cut through the center of the ice and dropped a pass back to smith for a one-timer over Knight's blocker.

Graf extended the Sharks lead to 2-0 at 10:16 with a one-timer into the top left corner. Alexander Wennberg spun away from a check on the right boards before feeding a backhand pass to Graf in the slot for the goal.

Nazar cut the lead to 2-1 10 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot through the legs of Mario Ferraro and by the blocker of Georgiev.

Graf scored his second to make it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:17. Smith fanned on a one-timer, but the puck went to the front of the net, and Graf tapped it past the left pad of Knight.

Mikheyev deflected a pass from Ryan Donato at 13:18 to make it 3-2. Donato sent a backhand pass to the top of the crease, which Mikheyev tipped as he was driving to the net.

Tyler Toffoli added an empty-net goal at 19:27 of the third period with a high flip from center ice for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Panthers staying on course in Atlantic without Tkachuk, other stars

Schneider scores in OT, Rangers top Wild to end 4-game skid

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Bratt has 3 points, Devils rally past Oilers for 3rd straight win

Senators score 4 in 1st, defeat Bruins for 5th win in row

Bennett scores twice on power play, Panthers hold off Maple Leafs

Brink has 3 points, Flyers edge Lightning in shootout

Hill makes 27 saves, Golden Knights shut out Blue Jackets 

Rakell, Rust each gets 2 points, Penguins defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

NHL Buzz: Kucherov misses Lightning loss because of illness

Save of the Season? Ullmark jumps across crease for impressive glove save

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Zary of Flames suspended 2 games for elbowing

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Kings aiming to slow Ovechkin's historic march toward Gretzky goal mark

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings