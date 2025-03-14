Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to snap 3-game skid

Graf has scored in consecutive games, and Smith extended his point streak to five (three goals, four assists) for the Sharks (18-40-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Frank Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (20-37-9), who extended their losing streak to three. Spencer Knight made 21 saves.

Smith put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 3:48 of the first period. Celebrini cut through the center of the ice and dropped a pass back to smith for a one-timer over Knight's blocker.

Graf extended the Sharks lead to 2-0 at 10:16 with a one-timer into the top left corner. Alexander Wennberg spun away from a check on the right boards before feeding a backhand pass to Graf in the slot for the goal.

Nazar cut the lead to 2-1 10 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot through the legs of Mario Ferraro and by the blocker of Georgiev.

Graf scored his second to make it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:17. Smith fanned on a one-timer, but the puck went to the front of the net, and Graf tapped it past the left pad of Knight.

Mikheyev deflected a pass from Ryan Donato at 13:18 to make it 3-2. Donato sent a backhand pass to the top of the crease, which Mikheyev tipped as he was driving to the net.

Tyler Toffoli added an empty-net goal at 19:27 of the third period with a high flip from center ice for the 4-2 final.