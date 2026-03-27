Flyers get early goals to power win against Blackhawks

Sean Couturier and Denver Barkey also scored, and Owen Tippett had two assists for Philadelphia (35-24-12). Samuel Ersson made 25 saves for the Flyers, who have won four of their past five and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Connor Bedard scored his 30th goal of the season for Chicago (27-32-13). Spencer Knight made 36 saves. The Blackhawks are 2-2-2 in their past six games.

Bump gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 48 seconds of the first period. Knight gave the puck away behind his net, and Dvorak passed in front to Bump, who scored into an open net.

Couturier made it 2-0 at 2:33. Luke Glendening intercepted Andre Burakovsky's backhand pass off the boards deep in the Chicago zone, threw the puck at the net and Couturier redirected it past Knight.

Barkey put the Flyers ahead 3-0 at 5:14 of the second period when he got to the front of the net and knocked in the rebound of a Trevor Zegras shot.

Bedard made it 3-1 at 11:11. Anton Frondell made a backhand pass from below the goal line that went through the crease to a charging Bedard, who one-timed it past Ersson from the right side.

Cates made it 4-1 at 12:41 when he took a pass off the wall from Matvei Michkov, skated in alone on goal and slid a backhand past Knight's left skate.

Dvorak pushed the lead to 5-1 at 19:35 when he redirected Tippett's centering pass.