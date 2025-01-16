Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday. … Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.