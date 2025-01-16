Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday. … Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.