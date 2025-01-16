Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (14-28-2) at PREDATORS (14-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Nazar moved to the top line in place of Mikheyev at practice Wednesday. … Defensemen Wilsby and Lauzon and Smith, a forward, each participated in the Predators morning skate Thursday but will not play.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jarry sent to AHL by Penguins after clearing waivers

Keefe has fond memories of Toronto heading into return with Devils

Dallas Stars Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars with upper-body injury

Swayman's personal coach aiming to grow game in Latin America

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Tavares week to week for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: League scoring leaders face off in Oilers vs. Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL, Fanatics debut uniforms for 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

NHL Buzz: Tavares week to week for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

NHL Morning Skate for January 16 

McDavid passes Kurri for 2nd on Oilers' points list in win against Wild

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Oilers-Avalanche showdown will have 8 players heading to 4 Nations Face-Off