Wild rally from down 3, defeat Blackhawks in shootout

Spurgeon ties it late for Minnesota, which is 4-1-1 in past 6

Blackhawks at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild came back from a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.

Jared Spurgeon tied it 3-3 at 17:58 of the third period, backhanding in a rebound of an Eriksson Ek shot.

The Wild killed off a penalty for the final 1:56 of overtime, then Kirill Kaprizov scored the only goal of the shootout.

Yakov Trenin also scored for the Wild (30-14-10), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Jesper Wallstedt made 29 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen, Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Blackhawks (21-23-9) who have lost three straight (0-1-2). Spencer Knight made 20 saves.

Teravainen gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:19 of the first period after Bedard had a tip with Teravainen crashing the net for the backhanded rebound. Teravainen had missed the previous six games with an upper-body injury.

Donato extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:14 after a Brock Faber turnover found Donato at the left hashmarks for a slap shot.

Mikheyev took a pass from Alex Vlasic at the offensive blue line and sniped one cleanly past Wallstedt at 5:54 of the second period for a 3-0 lead.

Trenin cut the deficit to 3-1 at 12:33, coming off the half-wall for a wrist shot stick side.

Eriksson Ek brought it to 3-2 at 3:57 of the third period. Quinn Hughes took a shot from the point that went off Marcus Johansson’s skate right to Eriksson Ek at the doorstep.

Latest News

Harley breaks tie late in 3rd, Stars recover to top Blues

Kane joins history books by tying Modano's mark for most points among U.S.-born players

Bettman's run as NHL Commissioner unrivaled in sports

Mailbag: Stadium Series between Bruins, Lightning will be unique to Tampa

Evans scores in OT, Canadiens defeat Golden Knights

Scheifele, Vilardi each gets 2 points, Jets hold off Devils

Pastrnak scores in OT, Bruins defeat Predators for 9th win in 11 games

Dahlin scores hat trick, Sabres top Maple Leafs for 4th straight win

Kane ties Modano's mark for points by U.S.-born player in Red Wings loss to Kings

Vanecek ends personal 10-game slide, Mammoth edge Panthers

Palat traded to Islanders by Devils for Tsyplakov

Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

MacLean inducted into Devils Ring of Honor 

NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

McDavid visits junior high as impact of Ben Stelter School Fundraiser continues to grow

Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Blackhawks teammates support Foligno ahead of faceoff with brother