Barkov skates, could return to Panthers lineup in four weeks

Brad Marchand, out with a left knee injury since Oct. 6, also skated for the first time Wednesday and the forward could be back in three weeks.

"We are happy with where they are at," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "Once they hit the ice they will travel with us exclusively. They are here every day. They have an injury skate and then, at some point, they will move into the main group."

Barkov, Florida's captain and top-line center, left during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 1 when his leg crumpled during a board battle, his second game since missing all of last season following reconstructive surgery on his right knee for an injury that occurred during his first day of on-ice work at training camp.

He was on track to rejoin the Panthers had they made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but when they failed to qualify, he went on to help Finland win the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship as the team's captain.

Marchand was injured when he fell into the goal post during the second period of a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 6, which was also his second game of the season. He missed the Panthers' first three games recovering from offseason surgery for an undisclosed injury.

"Those are two massive pieces to this team," Florida center Sam Bennett said. "Obviously we feel it when they are not in the lineup. Just hoping they can get back in the lineup sooner rather than later."

The Panthers (7-4-2), are fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have won two straight and start a three-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3, TVAS).

Goalie Jacob Markstrom also skated Wednesday. He has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury during practice Oct. 19. He initially was expected to be out 10-14 days, but Maurice said Markstrom could return soon.

"He skated today," Maurice said. "We said 10-14 days, and we're optimistic it will be closer to 10. He is not far off."