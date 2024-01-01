Marchment gets hat trick, Stars defeat Blackhawks again

Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists, Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Miro Heiskanen, Nils Lundkvist, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had two assists for Dallas (22-9-4), which is 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

Philipp Kurashev scored for Chicago (11-23-2), which was coming off a 5-4 overtime loss here on Friday and is 0-10-1 in its past 11 road games. Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom, who made eight saves.

Craig Smith gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 11:35 of the first period when Steel's turnaround shot from inside the blue line deflected in off him.

Ryan Suter made it 2-0 at 17:16 on a shot from the high slot that deflected off the stick of Kurashev.

Seguin extended the lead to 3-0 at 19:11 of the first, tapping in a backdoor pass from Marchment.

Chicago was outshot 17-6 in the first period.

Steel made it 4-0 at 3:45 of the second period, roofing a backhand from the right circle shortly after a power play expired.

Marchment made it 5-0 at 12:50 with a power-play goal from the low slot.

Kurashev scored on the power play 39 seconds into the third period to make it 5-1. He finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Connor Bedard and Cole Guttman into an open net.

Roope Hintz responded for Dallas to make it 6-1 at 4:46 when he batted in a rebound.

Marchment pushed it to 7-1 at 14:29, deflecting Seguin’s one-timer from inside the blue line as he crashed the net. He then completed the hat trick to make it 8-1 at 18:56 when another deflection banked into the net off the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

Chicago forward Tyler Johnson left the game at 16:17 of the second period with an undisclosed injury.