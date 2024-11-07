Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-8-1) at STARS (7-4-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Ths Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Marchment, a forward, is day-to-day after being injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Saturday.