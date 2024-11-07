Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-8-1) at STARS (7-4-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, TJ Brodie, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Ths Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Marchment, a forward, is day-to-day after being injured in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland on Saturday.