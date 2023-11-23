Blue Jackets cruise past Blackhawks, end 9-game slide

Kirill Marchenko and Cole Sillinger each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist had two assists for the Blue Jackets (5-11-4), who were 0-7-2 in their previous nine, tying the longest slide in their history. Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves.

“We played the right way,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “We managed the blue lines. We are tracking what's right, our ability to create plays, but it was coming from hard work. I felt that we had those pieces of our games in the past. We just didn't connect offensively and today we did. So many good things happened today. We played well as a team. Elvis made some key saves at key times.”

Connor Bedard scored his 10th goal for the Blackhawks (5-12-0), who have lost five straight. Petr Mrazek made 13 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Arvid Soderblom, who made six saves.

“Not a fun one, that’s for sure,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “For whatever reason, we just didn’t move our feet well early in the game and they were motivated. A couple of weird bounces on the goals, that didn’t help either in the first period.

“The second period, there’s really no excuse for that. I think we collapsed and started chasing around on the wrong side of the puck. Pretty much everything we’re not supposed to do we fell into the trap of doing.”