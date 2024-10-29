Blackhawks end 4-game skid, snap Avalanche’s 5-game winning streak

Casey Mittelstadt tied it 1-1 at 10:16 with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Mrazek blocker side.

“I think we made it harder on ourselves than we should have, especially like in the first period,” Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor said. “I felt like we were turning tons of pucks over in the middle of the ice. Couldn't get in on the forecheck, which is sort of the staple of our game right now with the lineup we have.”

Reichel put Chicago back in front 2-1 at 11:04 when Craig Smith’s shot off the face-off ricocheted off his body before trickling past Georgiev.

“We've seen one or two [of those] go against us, and it was about time one bounced in for us,” Richardson said. “The Reichel one, I thought, was big.”

Donato extended the lead to 3-1 at 16:56, putting in the rebound of Dickinson’s shot with his backhand at the top of the crease.

“You go hard to the net and you say your prayers. The puck can go anywhere, and for me it was a lucky bounce and I was lucky to put it away,” Donato said. “But getting to those areas is definitely hard. I think we could do more of that, and hopefully good things happen from that.”

MacKinnon cut it to 3-2 at 19:17 of the first. He skated down the left wing around Seth Jones before driving to the net and shooting five-hole while on a 5-on-3 power play.