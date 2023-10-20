Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Latest News

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 
Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to remain unbeaten

Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated
Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season

Kraken score 7 against Hurricanes for 1st win of season
Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild
Brad Marchand Bruins fan puck wedding sign

Marchand gifts puck to fan who was married in Bruins jersey
Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres

Ruzicka, Flames recover for win against Sabres
Atkinson scores 2, Flyers shut down Oilers

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener
Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end 3-game skid
Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Huska talks Flames, Heritage Classic on '@TheRink' podcast

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Georgiev makes 18 saves, Johansen scores 1st goal for Colorado

Recap: Blackhawks at Avalanche 10.19.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche remained undefeated with a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on Monday.

The shutout was Georgiev’s first of the season and 14th in the NHL.

Logan O'Connor scored short-handed for the second straight game, and Devon Toews had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (4-0-0). Ryan Johansen, who was traded to the Avalanche from the Nashville Predators on June 24, scored his first goal with Colorado.

Connor Bedard, the top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was held without a shot on goal for the Blackhawks (2-3-0) in the finale of a season-opening five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

O’Connor made it 1-0 Colorado when Josh Manson sprung him for a short-handed breakaway at 11:46 of the first period.

Johansen gave Colorado a 2-0 lead on the power play when he whacked his own rebound out of the air and in at 18:41 of the period.

Toews extended the lead to 3-0 when he finished a pass from Valeri Nichushkin into the open net at 13:18 of the second period.

Nathan MacKinnon one-timed a feed from Tomas Tatar at 8:40 of the third period for the 4-0 final.