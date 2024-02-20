Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook scored and Spencer Martin made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (33-17-5), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (15-38-3), who have not won on the road since Nov. 9 and are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games overall. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

Bunting made it 1-0 off a feed from Necas at 11:45 of the first period.

Necas drove the slot before flipping a wrist shot past Mrazek to put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 1:59 of the second period.

Kotkaniemi extended the lead to 3-0 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 8:22. The goal ended his 22-game goal drought.

Aho made it 4-0 at 10:52 with a fadeaway wrist shot after skating around the net.

Nick Foligno scored on a spinning backhand from the left circle at 15:23 to cut the lead to 4-1.

Burns one-timed a rebound from a sharp angle on the power play to give the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead at 2:34 of the third.

Chicago scored power-play goals 2:08 apart to cut into Carolina's lead. Bedard scored on a tap-in at the right post off a pass from Philipp Kurashev to make it 5-2 at 7:00, and Tyler Johnson redirected a pass from Bedard at the net front to cut the lead to 5-3 at 9:08.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal with 1:49 remaining for the 6-3 final.