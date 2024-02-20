Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Aho has 2 points for Carolina; Bedard gets goal, 2 assists for Chicago

Recap: Blackhawks @ Hurricanes 2.19.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes, who handed the Chicago Blackhawks their 21st straight loss on the road with a 6-3 win at PNC Arena on Monday.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook scored and Spencer Martin made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (33-17-5), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (15-38-3), who have not won on the road since Nov. 9 and are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games overall. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

Bunting made it 1-0 off a feed from Necas at 11:45 of the first period.

Necas drove the slot before flipping a wrist shot past Mrazek to put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 1:59 of the second period.

Kotkaniemi extended the lead to 3-0 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 8:22. The goal ended his 22-game goal drought.

Aho made it 4-0 at 10:52 with a fadeaway wrist shot after skating around the net.

Nick Foligno scored on a spinning backhand from the left circle at 15:23 to cut the lead to 4-1.

Burns one-timed a rebound from a sharp angle on the power play to give the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead at 2:34 of the third.

Chicago scored power-play goals 2:08 apart to cut into Carolina's lead. Bedard scored on a tap-in at the right post off a pass from Philipp Kurashev to make it 5-2 at 7:00, and Tyler Johnson redirected a pass from Bedard at the net front to cut the lead to 5-3 at 9:08.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal with 1:49 remaining for the 6-3 final.

Related Content

NHL Trade Buzz: Hurricanes not in market for rental

Latest News

28 games to be nationally televised this week

Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning

Flames overcome Monahan’s hat trick, defeat Jets

Morelli has 2 points in NHL debut, Golden Knights shut out Sharks

Chiarot's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Kraken

Oilers score 4 in 3rd, hand Coyotes 10th straight loss

Wild score 10 goals, including 7 in 3rd to rally past Canucks

NHL Trade Buzz: Hurricanes not in market for rental

Penguins’ offensive struggles ‘on all of us,’ Karlsson says

McAvoy scores in 9th round of shootout, Bruins rally past Stars

Matthews scores No. 49, Maple Leafs defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Vatrano scores twice, Ducks defeat Sabres

NHL Buzz: Fehervary week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fehervary week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

NHL EDGE stats: Luke Hughes sets top skating speed by defenseman this season