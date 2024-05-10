Avalanche can’t overcome mistakes in Game 2 loss to Stars

DALLAS -- There’s no doubt the Colorado Avalanche have the depth to come back from multigoal deficits, something they proved in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round and almost did again in Game 2.

The key word is almost. Because the other thing the Avalanche repeated from Game 1 was making costly mistakes, and on Thursday those mistakes were too much to overcome.

“Did not like the second period at all,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 2 at American Airlines Center that tied the series.

“Just lasted too long. Too long of them dominating, too many odd-man rushes against, trying to make something out of nothing. Just undisciplined. Too stubborn with the puck and lacked the work needed to have success. Then we turn it around in the third, go to work and that’s what happens.”

Oh, the turnaround was something, with the Avalanche scoring three times in the third period. When Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin scored his ninth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to cut it to 4-3 at 16:16 of the third, you couldn’t help but wonder if the Avalanche were going to come back and win again. It was looking like Game 1, when they scored four straight goals for a 4-3 overtime win.

Despite going on the power play with 2:55 remaining, however, Colorado couldn’t find an equalizer. Trying to come back from down 4-0 was too much, and the Avalanche’s mistakes, especially in the second period, are what got them in that position.

The biggest problem was the penalties they took. Two were for too many men, two others were for delay of game when pucks were shot over the glass.

“Just a lot of [penalty kills] tonight and it's tough to find rhythm in the game for everybody when we're just going to the PK,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “Those are unfortunate ones, just over the glass. It’s not like most of them, they're not in our zone. They're going over the glass in their zone, so maybe a little bit too strong. Then obviously too many men, that's just unfortunate.”