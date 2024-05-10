Big Stars finally shine for Dallas in Game 2 win

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars could not exhale until 20.4 seconds remained in the third period, when defenseman Esa Lindell’s shot slid into an empty net to secure a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

In Game 1, they blew a 3-0 lead and lost 4-3 in overtime. This time, they let a 4-0 lead dwindle to 4-3 and had to kill a penalty late in the third, much of it 6-on-4 with Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev pulled for the extra attacker.

This was a relief. The Stars came back to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game first-round series after losing the first two games at home. They didn’t want to have to do that against the Avalanche. Game 3 is at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“We had to win tonight,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I mean, we couldn’t go down 2-0 like we did in Round 1 and try to crawl out of that hole going into Colorado. It was important win.”

It was important how the Stars won, at least before they nearly coughed up the lead.

After Game 1, DeBoer noted that Colorado’s top players were all over the score sheet and challenged some of his scorers to step up. He said Wednesday the forward group had a responsibility to make a difference and take pressure off the defense.

Center Roope Hintz, who had only one empty-net goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, had four points (one goal, three assists). Forward Tyler Seguin, who had no goals and three assists in the playoffs, scored a short-handed goal. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored two power-play goals.

“Those guys want to win,” DeBoer said. “They want to be difference-makers. They’re used to being difference-makers. It’s critical that those guys started to score, and we got scoring from the right guys.”