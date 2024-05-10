DALLAS -- Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists, and the Dallas Stars held off a late rally from the Colorado Avalanche to win 5-3 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series
Colorado comes up short after rallying for 3 goals in 3rd
The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is in Colorado on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX).
Miro Heiskanen had two goals, and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for Dallas, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division.
Valeri Nichushkin, Brandon Duhaime and Joel Kiviranta scored for Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.
Heiskanen gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:46 of the first period on the power play when Hintz sent a cross-crease pass to him for the one-timer at the bottom of the right face-off circle.
Hintz made it 2-0 at 1:57 of the second period. He took a pass from Nils Lundkvist on the rush and put a snap shot over a sprawling Georgiev from below the right circle.
Heiskanen extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:54 with a power-play goal when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano’s stick.
Tyler Seguin scored short-handed to make it 4-0 at 18:06, collecting a rebound in the slot and beating Georgiev with a snap shot.
Kiviranta cut the lead to 4-1 at 4:06 of the third period, stuffing in a rebound at the right post.
Duhaime made it 4-2 at 8:00 when he took a centering pass from Cogliano and beat Oettinger with a snap shot from the high slot.
Nichushkin cut it to 4-3 at 16:16 when Artturi Lehkonen’s shot from the left circle deflected in off his leg.
Esa Lindell scored an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left for the 5-3 final.