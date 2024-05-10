Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series

Colorado comes up short after rallying for 3 goals in 3rd

R2, Gm2: Avalanche @ Stars Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists, and the Dallas Stars held off a late rally from the Colorado Avalanche to win 5-3 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is in Colorado on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX).

Miro Heiskanen had two goals, and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves for Dallas, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division.

Valeri Nichushkin, Brandon Duhaime and Joel Kiviranta scored for Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Heiskanen gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:46 of the first period on the power play when Hintz sent a cross-crease pass to him for the one-timer at the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Hintz made it 2-0 at 1:57 of the second period. He took a pass from Nils Lundkvist on the rush and put a snap shot over a sprawling Georgiev from below the right circle. 

Heiskanen extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:54 with a power-play goal when his shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano’s stick.

Tyler Seguin scored short-handed to make it 4-0 at 18:06, collecting a rebound in the slot and beating Georgiev with a snap shot.

Kiviranta cut the lead to 4-1 at 4:06 of the third period, stuffing in a rebound at the right post.  

Duhaime made it 4-2 at 8:00 when he took a centering pass from Cogliano and beat Oettinger with a snap shot from the high slot.

Nichushkin cut it to 4-3 at 16:16 when Artturi Lehkonen’s shot from the left circle deflected in off his leg. 

Esa Lindell scored an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Rangers rely on star players, show resiliency in 2nd straight OT victory

Kochetkov heroics not enough for Hurricanes in Game 3 loss to Rangers

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Rangers win Game 3 in OT, push Hurricanes to brink

Chytil returns, Rempe out for Rangers' Game 3 win against Hurricanes

Sanderson gives his side of ‘The Goal’ on 54th anniversary of Orr’s memorable score

Panarin scores sweet between-legs OT winner in Game 3

Canucks' Soucy sees support from former school, somewhat

Canucks hope to contain McDavid again in Game 2

Oilers could be without Draisaitl, Henrique in Game 2 against Canucks 

Oilers gift O’Neal signed Hyman jersey, stick

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tkachuk, Panthers, 'used to the hatred' heading into Game 3 at Bruins

3 Keys: Avalanche at Stars, Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

Firing Keefe as coach won’t solve all issues holding Maple Leafs back

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Marchment back from injury for Stars in Game 2

Lundell on fast track to being 'a big player' for Panthers in playoffs

Swayman showing no fear, playing best hockey for Bruins during playoffs