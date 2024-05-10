Sanderson gives his side of ‘The Goal’ on 54th anniversary of Orr’s memorable score

“I often tell people that I made the kid famous… even if it falls on deaf ears,” Derek Sanderson is saying with a laugh.

The kid would be Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr, who 54 years ago on Friday scored the 1970 Stanley Cup-clinching goal in overtime of Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues.

Orr slammed the winner past Blues goalie Glenn Hall on a perfect pass from Sanderson, who was behind the St. Louis net ready to execute a set play that he and the superstar defenseman had often practiced.

Just as Bruins’ speedy forward David Pastrnak converted a set play with defenseman Hampus Lindholm in overtime in Game 7 of the first round on May 4, eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs, so did Sanderson brilliantly feed Orr 40 seconds into 1970 overtime to defeat the Blues.

On Friday, Sanderson will be at home 15 miles west of Boston to watch the Bruins and Florida Panthers play Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.