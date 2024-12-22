Huberdeau, Zary each gets goal, assist for Flames in win against Blackhawks

Coleman, Coronato each also has goal, assist for Calgary, which extends point streak to 4

Blackhawks at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary each had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames held on to win 6-4 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato also had a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund scored for the Flames (16-11-7), who have points in four straight (2-0-2). Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist, and Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (12-20-2), who had a season-long three-game winning streak snapped. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first start since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7.

Huberdeau scored short-handed 12:19 into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Off the rush, he drove wide around Frank Nazar and cut to the net before sliding a backhand along the ice by the pad of Mrazek.

Kadri made it 2-0 at 13:26 with his fifth goal in six games, a wrist shot from the high slot that beat an unscreened Mrazek.

Bedard cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:09 of the second period when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall on a 2-on-1. Bedard's 30 career goals move him one ahead of Patrick Kane for second most by a Blackhawks teenager, behind Eddie Olczyk (49).

Zary scored 28 seconds later, sweeping a shot by an out-of-position Mrazek on a pass through the low slot from Jakob Pelletier to make it 3-1. Coronato then extended it to 4-1 at 12:40 with a shot on the power play that beat Mrazek short side.

Coleman pushed it to 5-1 when he backhanded a shot between his legs and over the goal line at 17:51.

Bertuzzi scored on a backdoor setup by Bedard 57 seconds into the third period to pull Chicago to 5-2, and he scored again to make it 5-3 at 11:30 after one-timing another backdoor pass from Bedard by Wolf on a 5-on-3 power play.

Ilya Mikheyev scored on a rebound off Wolf's right pad to make it 5-4 at 18:52.

Backlund scored into an empty net with 23 seconds remaining for the 6-4 final.

