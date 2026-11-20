BLACKHAWKS (6-14-2) at FLAMES (10-12-1)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN, SN1, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Ryan Donato -- Anton Frondell -- Andrew Mangiapane

Ryan Greene -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Jordan Greenway -- Cole Smith -- Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Kevin Korchinski

Drew Commesso

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Dillon Boucher

Injured: Connor Bedard (right shoulder) Bowen Byram (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not practice before traveling to Calgary on Friday. ... Coach Jeff Blashill juggled his lines during a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and could make more changes prior to game time. ... Greenway, a healthy scratch the past three games, could enter the lineup in place of Boucher, a forward, and Korchinski could play in place of Del Mastro, a defenseman, after sitting out the past four games. … Commesso, called up from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8, could make make his season debut against the Flames or at the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. … Calgary held an optional practice Friday with only Backlund, Pospisil and Middleton not skating. … Coach Ryan Huska said he doesn’t anticipate making any lineup changes following a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Wolf is expected to make his third straight start after making 17 saves against the Wild.