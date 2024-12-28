Tuch scores hat trick, Sabres defeat Blackhawks for 2nd straight win

Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres (13-19-4), who have won two in a row following an 0-10-3 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Seth Jones scored for the Blackhawks (12-22-2), who have lost three straight. Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 11 shots before Arvid Soderblom (22 saves) replaced him to start the second period.

Zach Benson gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead when he redirected Dahlin’s cross-ice pass from the point inside the left post at 9:51 of the first period.

Tuch’s tip of Tage Thompson’s point shot trickled through Mrazek’s pads to make it 2-0 at 12:23 and 15 seconds later, Quinn one-timed a pass from Cozens from the right circle to push it to 3-0 at 12:38.

Cozens took a drop pass from Quinn and scored far side on a wrist shot from the left circle to extend it to 4-0 at 19:18.

Bertuzzi’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle went stick side on Luukkonen to cut it to 4-1 at 16:39 of the second period.

Jones narrowed it to 4-2 at 3:06 of the third period when he put Patrick Maroon’s pass past Luukkonen’s glove from the right circle.

Tuch made it 5-2 at 5:48 moments after leaving the penalty box. He took a pass from Ryan McLeod at the Sabres’ blue line by the team’s bench and carried it to the bottom of the right circle, beating Soderblom stick side.

He completed the hat trick when he stole the puck from defenseman Alex Vlasic at the Buffalo blue line and broke in and snapped it past Soderblom from the left hashmarks at 15:06 for the 6-2 final.