Blackhawks back in black jerseys to commemorate Centennial season

CHICAGO -- As part of their Centennial celebration, the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back another memorable blast from the past.

On Friday, the Blackhawks unveiled their legendary black jerseys, which they originally wore from 1996-2009. Chicago will don the jerseys against the Nashville Predators at United Center on -- you guessed it -- Black Friday, Nov. 28 (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN) and against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30.

Fans are encouraged to wear all-black apparel for each game.

“The long-awaited black alternate jersey returns this season as we celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey, giving a nod to some of the greatest players to ever wear the sweater,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said.

“Originally worn by Tony Amonte, Chris Chelios, Eric Daze and Denis Savard in the 1990s-2000s, these jerseys defined an era and became a symbol of the grit, strength, commitment and legacy that still holds true to today’s era of Blackhawks hockey.”