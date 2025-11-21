Blackhawks back in black jerseys to commemorate Centennial season

Chicago to wear iconic threads, first donned from 1996-2009, in 7 games this season

Bedard and Levshunov CHI black jersey

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- As part of their Centennial celebration, the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back another memorable blast from the past.

On Friday, the Blackhawks unveiled their legendary black jerseys, which they originally wore from 1996-2009. Chicago will don the jerseys against the Nashville Predators at United Center on -- you guessed it -- Black Friday, Nov. 28 (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN) and against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30.

Fans are encouraged to wear all-black apparel for each game.

“The long-awaited black alternate jersey returns this season as we celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey, giving a nod to some of the greatest players to ever wear the sweater,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said.

“Originally worn by Tony Amonte, Chris Chelios, Eric Daze and Denis Savard in the 1990s-2000s, these jerseys defined an era and became a symbol of the grit, strength, commitment and legacy that still holds true to today’s era of Blackhawks hockey.”

Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said: “We’re not just revisiting our past. We’re reactivating one of hockey’s most striking visual statements. Our fans were part of making it an icon under the United Center lights. They’ve been asking for this moment, and we couldn’t wait to give this back to them as the next generation takes the ice.”

The Blackhawks will wear the alternate jerseys seven times this season. Additional home games include their Friday Night Hockey series against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 9, the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 23, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 30 and the Colorado Avalanche on March 20. They'll wear it once on the road, at the Vegas Golden Knights on March 14.

The special edition jersey is available for purchase at Blackhawks team stores and on CBHShop.com.

