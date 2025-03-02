Blackhawks score 6, pull away from Ducks to end 5-game skid

Donato, Teravainen each has 3 points; Carlsson gets 2 goals for Anaheim

CHI at ANA | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday.

Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist, and Alec Martinez had two assists for the Blackhawks (18-35-7), who ended a five-game skid (0-4-1). Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored twice, Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Frank Vatrano had two assists for the Ducks (26-26-7), who had won eight of their past 11 (8-2-1), including five straight at home. John Gibson allowed six goals on 24 shots in his return from an upper-body injury sustained during a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 22.

Wyatt Kaiser gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 7:48 when he drove into the left circle and scored with a wrist shot. The defenseman was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Carlsson tied it 1-1 from the front of the crease 45 seconds later at 8:33, banking in a backhand off the bottom of the crossbar.

Patrick Maroon’s power-play goal put the Blackhawks back ahead 2-1 at 10:24 after he received a pass to the side of the net, turned and scored far side.

Teravainen extended it to 3-1 at 13:16 when he scored with a wrist shot from above the hash marks.

LaCombe cut it to 3-2 at 14:41 after scoring off his own rebound.

Reichel made it 4-2 at 4:53 of the third period on the breakaway 11 seconds after the Blackhawks killed an Anaheim power play.

Donato scored 36 seconds into a 5-on-3 advantage to push it to 5-2 at 7:40 after Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas each committed minor penalties.

Donato extended it to 6-2 at 10:56, scoring his second goal of the game on a breakaway.

Carlsson scored his second goal to make it 6-3 at 17:16 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

