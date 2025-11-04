Hurricanes young defensemen 'learning on the fly'

Will face Rangers without injured Miller, Slavin, Gostisbehere

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- K'Andre Miller was back on the ice at Madison Square Garden for a morning skate Tuesday, but this will not be the dream return the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman was hoping for when he eyed the schedule.

Miller, who spent the previous five seasons here, will not play against the New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG, SN1), the sixth straight game he'll miss because of a lower-body injury.

"Obviously, this is one of the games you mark on your calendar from whenever the schedule comes out," Miller said. "So yeah, this one stings a little bit, but I'll take the right approach to my body, my health. I think that's the most important thing and make sure I'm ready for a big push."

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said Miller is close to returning but is not quite 100 percent and won't return until that is the case.

The Rangers traded Miller to the Hurricanes on July 1, and he immediately signed an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value).

The 25-year-old, who had 132 points (36 goals, 96 points) in 368 games with New York from 2020-25, was off to a strong start to this season with four points (two goals, two assists) in six games before sustaining his injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 20.

"He couldn't have played much better at the start," Brind'Amour said. "I was so impressed. It's the range, it's the skating ability. We might be almost burned but we close it off just because we have got two extra feet of reach. And his skating ability fits perfectly, getting up the ice and doing everything. He was kind of doing it all for us there until he went out. That's a big piece we're missing."

Miller actually is one of three big defensemen Carolina is missing; Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere are also out with lower-body injuries. Slavin will miss his 10th straight game, and Gostisbehere his third in a row and sixth in seven.

The Hurricanes have lost three of their past four games and four of six after starting the season opening the season with five consecutive wins.

The injuries have forced them to dive deeper into their pool of defensemen than they would ever like to do.

Mike Reilly was Carolina's seventh defenseman at the start of the season, a healthy scratch for the first two games before Slavin got hurt. Rookies Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom started the season with Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Nystrom will be playing his sixth straight game Tuesday after making his NHL debut on Oct. 23. Legault will also be playing his sixth NHL game; he made his debut Oct. 20.

In addition, Alexander Nikishin is also a rookie. Opening night this season was his NHL regular-season debut after the defenseman played four games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

"Pretty irreplaceable guy with Jaccob Slavin, 'Key' has been amazing for us and obviously 'Ghost' running our power play and was off to such a hot start," defenseman Sean Walker said. "So definitely missing those guys, but you do what to play the same way and everyone is trying to do that to the best of our abilities. I think we've done a pretty good job."

Brind'Amour agrees. He doesn't think the defense group, especially the rookies, are culprits in why the Hurricanes have struggled recently.

"They've been fine," Brind'Amour said. "They're hanging in there and they're learning on the fly."

Miller will return and replace one of them soon, possibly as soon as Thursday, when the Hurricanes play the Minnesota Wild at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Hurricanes will surely welcome his return, but it still won't take the sting away from losing out on his first chance to play his former team Tuesday, especially when Slavin and Gostisbehere are also out.

However, there's always Nov. 26, when New York visits Carolina for the first time this season, and then again on Dec. 29. The Hurricanes will be back at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 5.

"Since I've been here, I don't remember us going down on 'D' like this really ever," Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield said. "I think maybe once or twice we had a few guys out, but we have three guys missing right now, three key players. It's definitely different, but we've got great players. These guys have all been here in the summer, played great in the preseason, so we're happy to have them."

