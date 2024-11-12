LAS VEGAS -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Kochetkov makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hand Golden Knights 1st home loss of season
Carolina goalie wins 7th straight, Staal, Robinson, Kotkaniemi each gets goal, assist
Jordan Staal, Eric Robinson and Jasperi Kotkaniemi each had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin had two assists for Carolina (11-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10.
Jack Eichel extended his point streak to three games with a goal and an assist, while Adin Hill gave up four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid. Schmid made 12 saves for Vegas (9-4-2), which saw its eight-game home winning streak end.
Robinson made it 1-0 when he tipped in Sean Walker’s shot at 4:24 of the first period. Kotkaniemi extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:46. Hill made the initial save, but Kotkaniemi buried the rebound.
Staal gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead at 3:38 of the second period with a shorthanded goal. Jordan Martinook set up the goal by stealing the puck from Shea Theodore.
Carolina went up 4-0 at 6:13 off a Tyson Jost tip-in goal, chasing Hill out of the game.
Eichel scored at 6:11 of the third period, making it 4-1.
Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 14:28 to make it 5-1.
Ivan Barbashev scored at 19:47 for the 5-2 final.