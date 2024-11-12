Kochetkov makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hand Golden Knights 1st home loss of season

Carolina goalie wins 7th straight, Staal, Robinson, Kotkaniemi each gets goal, assist

Hurricanes at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Jordan Staal, Eric Robinson and Jasperi Kotkaniemi each had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin had two assists for Carolina (11-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to three games with a goal and an assist, while Adin Hill gave up four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid. Schmid made 12 saves for Vegas (9-4-2), which saw its eight-game home winning streak end.

Robinson made it 1-0 when he tipped in Sean Walker’s shot at 4:24 of the first period. Kotkaniemi extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:46. Hill made the initial save, but Kotkaniemi buried the rebound.

Staal gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead at 3:38 of the second period with a shorthanded goal. Jordan Martinook set up the goal by stealing the puck from Shea Theodore.

Carolina went up 4-0 at 6:13 off a Tyson Jost tip-in goal, chasing Hill out of the game.

Eichel scored at 6:11 of the third period, making it 4-1.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 14:28 to make it 5-1.

Ivan Barbashev scored at 19:47 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Girard gets OT winner, Avalanche edge Predators

Wolf makes 28 saves, Flames hold off late push from Kings 

Penguins have ‘got to dig in,’ move forward following loss to Stars

Mantha to have ACL surgery, out rest of season for Flames

Michkov has goal, assist in return to lineup, Flyers defeat Sharks in shootout

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Effective play along wall essential in today’s NHL

Wild GM Guerin talks hot start to season in Q&A with NHL.com

Marchment has 5 points, Stars score 6 straight in 1st to ease past Penguins

Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 speeches

Zizing ‘Em Up: Nova Scotia to be well-represented at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Ducks go undercover at NHL Store in NYC

NHL Buzz: Michkov back in Flyers lineup against Sharks

McDavid closing in on 1,000 points, rare company at ‘remarkable’ pace

Lightning coach Cooper hosts players, kids fishing trip to benefit cancer research

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Caufield, Canadiens recover in 3rd period to defeat Sabres, end 6-game skid