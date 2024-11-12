Kochetkov makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hand Golden Knights 1st home loss of season

Jordan Staal, Eric Robinson and Jasperi Kotkaniemi each had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin had two assists for Carolina (11-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to three games with a goal and an assist, while Adin Hill gave up four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid. Schmid made 12 saves for Vegas (9-4-2), which saw its eight-game home winning streak end.

Robinson made it 1-0 when he tipped in Sean Walker’s shot at 4:24 of the first period. Kotkaniemi extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:46. Hill made the initial save, but Kotkaniemi buried the rebound.

Staal gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead at 3:38 of the second period with a shorthanded goal. Jordan Martinook set up the goal by stealing the puck from Shea Theodore.

Carolina went up 4-0 at 6:13 off a Tyson Jost tip-in goal, chasing Hill out of the game.

Eichel scored at 6:11 of the third period, making it 4-1.

Martinook scored an empty-net goal at 14:28 to make it 5-1.

Ivan Barbashev scored at 19:47 for the 5-2 final.