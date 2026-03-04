Hurricanes at Canucks projected lineups

HURRICANES (38-16-6) at CANUCKS (18-35-7)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane -- David Kampf -- Jake DeBrusk

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Max Sasson, Aatu Raty

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Bussi starting instead of Andersen is the only change expected in the Hurricanes lineup from a 2-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... Kane, who along with DeBrusk was dropped to the fourth line in practice Tuesday, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; if Kane can't play, he likely would be replaced by Sasson, a forward. … Mancini was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will replace Joseph, a defenseman expected to be out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.