Hurricanes at Canucks projected lineups

HURRICANES (38-16-6) at CANUCKS (18-35-7)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane -- David Kampf -- Jake DeBrusk
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Max Sasson, Aatu Raty
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Bussi starting instead of Andersen is the only change expected in the Hurricanes lineup from a 2-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. ... Kane, who along with DeBrusk was dropped to the fourth line in practice Tuesday, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; if Kane can't play, he likely would be replaced by Sasson, a forward. … Mancini was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will replace Joseph, a defenseman expected to be out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.