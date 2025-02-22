Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-20-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Scott Morrow, Juha Jaaska
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alex Steeves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)
Status report
Jost is expected to return for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Dec. 31. ... Pacioretty, a forward, is not expected to play after missing practice Friday. ... Dewar practiced in full on Friday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Dewar could be available at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.