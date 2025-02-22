Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Juha Jaaska

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Status report

Jost is expected to return for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Dec. 31. ... Pacioretty, a forward, is not expected to play after missing practice Friday. ... Dewar practiced in full on Friday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Dewar could be available at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.