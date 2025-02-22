Hurricanes at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (33-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, NHLN, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Scott Morrow, Juha Jaaska

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Connor Dewar (upper body)

Status report

Jost is expected to return for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Dec. 31. ... Pacioretty, a forward, is not expected to play after missing practice Friday. ... Dewar practiced in full on Friday but the forward will miss his eighth straight game; Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Dewar could be available at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Crosby in Penguins lineup against Capitals

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

Namestnikov signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Jets

Kaprizov ‘going to be out longer than we originally expected’ for Wild, GM says

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Flames prospect Battaglia could become role model on, off ice

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 22

NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase with Capitals against Penguins

Crosby's childhood coach ecstatic for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Marner takes step forward with memorable moments for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off