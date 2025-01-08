Point scores with 52 seconds left in 3rd to lift Lightning past Hurricanes

Point took a centering pass in the low slot from Nikita Kucherov along the right-side boards and beat Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov with a snap shot from close range.

Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning (21-15-2), who had lost four in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (24-15-2), who are 3-2-1 in their past six games. Kochetkov made 30 saves.

Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 16:38 of the first period when he stuffed the puck past Kochetkov off an initial shot from Darren Raddysh.

Andrei Svechnikov tied it 1-1 at 6:31 of the second period, scoring on the backhand from the high slot after Staal won a face-off in the offensive zone.

Paul put the Lightning ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:17, scoring on a rebound in front of the net off an initial shot from Raddysh.

Staal tied it 2-2 at 9:56 of the third with a redirection from net-front position off a shot by Brent Burns.