Hurricanes still flourishing after trading Rantanen to Stars

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Judging by the way the Carolina Hurricanes have been playing, you wouldn't know they traded the best player available prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Hurricanes, minus forward Mikko Rantanen, who was moved to the Dallas Stars on March 7, have won seven in a row heading into a three-game California road trip starting at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

"We are playing a very responsible game right now," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky told NHL.com. "We're not giving up nearly as much as we were for some stretches and that makes the job easier for everyone. The goalies are playing great. So, when you play a good 200-foot game and the goalies are playing well and pucks are going in, you string together seven wins."

The streak started in the days preceding the Deadline, with the Hurricanes defeating the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime on March 2, the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on March 4 and the Boston Bruins 3-2 on the eve of the Deadline.

But the Rantanen situation was hanging over them at that time.

Would Rantanen, who Carolina acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, sign with the Hurricanes? Would they keep him through the Deadline even if he refused to sign? Would they trade him and try to recoup some assets despite being a Stanley Cup contender?

Ultimately, they traded Rantanen to the Stars. He negotiated an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value), which could have left Tulsky wondering why he wouldn't choose Carolina, maybe even hurt by the whole thing.

Instead, the Hurricanes have arguably been at their best since, continuing the win streak by defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on March 9, the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on March 11 and the Red Wings 4-2 on March 14 before a 5-0 victory at the Philadelphia Flyers on March 15.

They ride into SAP Center outscoring the opposition 24-9 during the win streak.

"We have a group of players who are a really good fit for the way we play, and I think that shows night in and night out," Tulsky said. "I think they're very comfortable with the teammates they have, the coach they have, the way we play, and they know that when they're playing their best they're a very hard team to beat."

Read between the lines, and it's obvious what Tulsky is saying -- the Hurricanes believed they could win the Stanley Cup with Rantanen, and they still believe they can without him.