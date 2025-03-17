Rookie Watch: Michkov, Stankoven among top 1st-year players in Metropolitan Division

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, New York Islanders: Tsyplakov (6-3, 210), who was undrafted, has been playing a bottom six role of late with center Kyle MacLean and right wing Marc Gatcomb, and had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 60 games entering Sunday. The Islanders had a 50.9 percent shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 and 53.5 percent on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 when the native of Moscow, Russia, was on the ice. New York signed the left-handed shot out of the Kontinental Hockey League on May 16 after he had 31 goals and 47 points for Spartak Moscow. He made an impressionable start to the season but has been struggling a bit with turnovers; he is fourth on the Islanders with 66 giveaways.

"It's something that he's been doing since the start of the season, you know? And we want to fix that," New York coach Patrick Roy said. "I don't like to go in the media after a game, but, sometimes, you have to do what you have to do. I think that when we made the trade (Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6), we said, everybody needs to step up, and 'Tsyppy' is one of the guys that needs to step up as well."

Tsyplakov has 23 giveaways in 22 games since Jan. 1. He's eligible for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year since he didn't celebrate his 26th birthday by Sept. 15 of the season he's eligible. He turned 26 on Sept. 19.