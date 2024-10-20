Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Dylan Holloway scored his first goal with the Blues, Philip Broberg extended his point streak to six games and Joel Hofer made 37 saves for St. Louis (4-2-0), which has won two straight.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes (2-2-0), who defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

Carolina erased a 3-1 third-period deficit with two goals in a 1:18 span. Shayne Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal at 1:39 on a wrist shot from the blue line to make it 3-2, and Jack Roslovic tied it 3-3 at 2:57 on a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Kasperi Kapanen gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead at 4:26 of the third period, driving past Brent Burns to the front of the net and beating Kochetkov high on the glove side.

St. Louis scored three goals in 3:09 in the second period after trailing 1-0.

Joseph tied it 1-1 at 10:22 on a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.

Neighbours made it 2-1 at 11:35 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle after Zack Bolduc forced a turnover along the boards.

Holloway scored his first goal with the Blues to make it 3-1 at 13:31 on a between-the-legs shot that trickled past Kochetkov.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the first period when he slammed Aho’s cross-crease pass into the net after a great forechecking effort by Seth Jarvis.

Hofer kept the Blues in the game, making 18 saves in the first when the Hurricanes outshot St. Louis 19-4.