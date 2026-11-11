Hurricanes at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (14-3-2) vs. KRAKEN (9-6-1)

2026 NHL Global Series Finland

At Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki

12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki 

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Alexander Nikishin, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mackie Samoskevich

Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Matthew Wood 

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, Nikke Kokko

Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)

Status report

Hall will become the first player in NHL history to play his 1,000th game outside North America. … The Kraken will become the 27th active franchise to appear in a regular-season game outside North America. … Staal, a forward, has practiced with the Hurricanes twice on this trip, but is not expected to play Thursday. … Lindgren, a defenseman, practiced in a regular jersey Wednesday after previously skating in a non-contact jersey, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he is "not 100 percent sure that he will" be ready to play on this trip. … Douglas, a forward, and Melanson, a forward, are on the trip with the Kraken and have practiced in non-contact jerseys.

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