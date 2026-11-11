Hurricanes at Kraken projected lineups

HURRICANES (14-3-2) vs. KRAKEN (9-6-1)
2026 NHL Global Series Finland
At Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki
12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Alexander Nikishin, Nicolas Deslauriers, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mackie Samoskevich
Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Matthew Wood
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jagger Firkus, Logan Morrison, Nikke Kokko
Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Curtis Douglas (upper body)
Status report
Hall will become the first player in NHL history to play his 1,000th game outside North America. … The Kraken will become the 27th active franchise to appear in a regular-season game outside North America. … Staal, a forward, has practiced with the Hurricanes twice on this trip, but is not expected to play Thursday. … Lindgren, a defenseman, practiced in a regular jersey Wednesday after previously skating in a non-contact jersey, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he is "not 100 percent sure that he will" be ready to play on this trip. … Douglas, a forward, and Melanson, a forward, are on the trip with the Kraken and have practiced in non-contact jerseys.