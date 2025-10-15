Bussi makes 16 saves in NHL debut, Hurricanes cruise past Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Brandon Bussi made 16 saves in his NHL debut, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Stankoven has 2 assists for Carolina; Misa makes NHL debut for San Jose
Sean Walker, William Carrier, Eric Robinson, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jackson Blake all scored for the Hurricanes (3-0-0). Logan Stankoven had two assists.
"Our third period was phenomenal. That is exactly how you want to play when you're ahead," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I don't even know if we gave up anything, and we were all over [them] too. Everyone contributed tonight."
William Eklund scored for the Sharks (0-1-2), and Alex Nedeljkovic made 38 saves. Michael Misa, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, also made his NHL debut and had two blocks in 15:06 of ice time.
"I just didn't think we had our juice. We didn't have much energy. Didn't compete hard enough," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Walker put the Hurricanes in front 1-0 at 1:24 of the second period. Sebastian Aho sent a pass from the top of the right circle to the point, and Walker's one-timer beat Nedeljkovic through traffic.
Eklund tied the game 1-1 at 4:38. Tyler Toffoli fed a lead pass to Eklund, who sent a low wrist shot between Bussi's pads.
"We're just not good enough in battles, in puck play. I've got to make way better plays out there," Eklund said. "Our line has got to be way better than we were tonight. We got to create some offense, but also got to be good on defense as well."
Carrier put the Hurricanes back in front 2-1 at 14:14. Alexander Nikishin's backhand shot rebounded off Nedeljkovic before hitting the post and dropping into the crease, where Carrier then poked it over the goal line.
Robinson pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:39. Mike Reilly threw a saucer pass from his own end to Robinson at the Sharks blue line, who slipped a backhander through the five-hole as he powered to the net.
"Sometimes you're getting the chances and they aren't going in, and right now they are going in," Robinson said.
Gostisbehere made it 4-1 at 1:52 of the third period, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play between Taylor Hall and Stankoven with a wrist shot from the slot.
Blake's one-timer from above the left face-off circle extended the lead to 5-1 at 7:25.
"The second period and especially the third period, we just played the way we've been playing, and obviously, we know that's how we have success, is playing that way," Blake said. "I think in the third period we were really dominant."
NOTES: Forward Jordan Staal played his 900th game with the Hurricanes. He joined Ron Francis (1,186 games), Glen Wesley (913) and his brother, Eric Staal (909), as the fourth player in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history to achieve that milestone. ... Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin did not travel with the team after suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 11. ... Aho extended his point streak to three games (four assists).