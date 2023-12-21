Hurricanes at Penguins

HURRICANES (17-12-3) at PENGUINS (14-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, SNE, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes could use the same lineup from a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Nedeljkovic will start for the third time in four games after making 24 saves in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. … Rust, usually first-line right wing, skated on his own before Pittsburgh’s morning skate Thursday. He is on long-term injured reserve and has missed five games with an upper-body injury.