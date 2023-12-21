Hurricanes at Penguins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (17-12-3) at PENGUINS (14-13-3)  

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, SNE, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis 

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas 

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast 

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen 

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns 

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce 

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield 

Pyotr Kochetkov 

Yaniv Perets 

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo 

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) 

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell 
  
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen 
  
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor 
  
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter 
  
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang  
  
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson  
  
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel 
 
Alex Nedeljkovic 
 
Tristan Jarry 

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph 

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes could use the same lineup from a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Nedeljkovic will start for the third time in four games after making 24 saves in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. … Rust, usually first-line right wing, skated on his own before Pittsburgh’s morning skate Thursday. He is on long-term injured reserve and has missed five games with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Buzz: Skinner, Greenway expected back for Sabres
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Dylan Strome thriving as goal-scorer for Washington Capitals

Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals
Detroit Red Wings Winnipeg Jets game recap December 20

Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings
Celebrini Buium among NHL draft eligible players to watch at World Juniors

Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors
Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Edmonton, Coffey says

Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says
AHL notebook top moments of 2023

AHL notebook: Hershey championship highlighted memorable year 
Tristan Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at World Juniors

Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at 2024 World Junior Championship
New York Islanders Washington Capitals game recap December 20

Strome scores in OT, Capitals defeat Islanders
T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink

T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink