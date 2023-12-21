Hurricanes at Penguins

HURRICANES (17-12-3) at PENGUINS (14-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, SNE, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell



Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen



Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor



Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter



Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang



Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson



John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel



Alex Nedeljkovic



Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes could use the same lineup from a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Nedeljkovic will start for the third time in four games after making 24 saves in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. … Rust, usually first-line right wing, skated on his own before Pittsburgh’s morning skate Thursday. He is on long-term injured reserve and has missed five games with an upper-body injury.