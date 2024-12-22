Kochetkov makes 22 saves, has 2 assists for Hurricanes in win against Rangers 

“It was the end of a power play so it’s kind of still a power-play goal because their guy hadn’t gotten into the play yet,” Brind’Amour said. “But he was at the net and that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to score goals.”

The Rangers were two seconds away from killing Alexis Lafreniere’s four-minute double minor for high-sticking Roslovic and causing his two front teeth to chip.

But it was Roslovic, who had to leave the game briefly after the high stick, making it 2-1 Carolina on the power play at 14:32, scoring on a backdoor redirect at the right post off a pass from Dmitry Orlov off the left-wing half-wall.

“‘Orly’, it was just a great pass,” Roslovic said. “I think I was thinking about my teeth.”

Said Brind’Amour, “It’s funny how that happens, over the years you get guys something bad happens and they’re the guys that make the difference in the game. It’s hockey. He looks like a hockey player now, that’s for sure.”

Carolina outshot the Rangers 16-8 in the second period.

“We didn’t get the puck to the next level in the second period,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought the battles went their way. One goal on the power play, one with a guy coming out of the box, and that’s the difference in the game. I thought they were better than us in the second period.”

Kochetkov preserved the lead in the third period by stopping Artemi Panarin’s open shot from the left circle at 3:43 and Vincent Trocheck's tap-in attempt from the front at 4:11.