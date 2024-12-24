Marchessault has 3 points, Predators defeat Hurricanes

Extends point streak to 7, Forsberg gets 3 assists for Nashville

Hurricanes at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win for the Nashville Predators against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

Marchessault extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak to seven games (11 points; seven goals, four assists).

Filip Forsberg had three assists, and Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Predators (11-17-7), who have won four of six (4-1-1). Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (21-12-3), who have lost two of their past three games. Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:34 of the first period on a shot from below the goal line after he got the rebound of his own wraparound attempt.

Marchessault gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 11:45 of the second period on a redirection of a pass from Tommy Novak from the slot.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 3-0 lead 30 seconds into the third period on a shot from the slot. It was a tic-tac-toe passing play from Marchessault to Forsberg to O’Reilly.

Jankowski gave the Predators a 4-0 lead at 2:52 on a wrist shot from the right circle on a pass from Colton Sissons.

Staal scored for the Hurricanes to make it 4-1 at 4:37 on a pass from behind the net from Jordan Martinook.

Aho scored for the Hurricanes to make it 4-2 at 5:17 on a pass from Seth Jarvis on a 2-on-1 rush. Aho kicked the puck from his right skate to his stick and beat Saros.

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 16:48.

