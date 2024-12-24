Marchessault has 3 points, Predators defeat Hurricanes

Marchessault extended his goal streak to four games and his point streak to seven games (11 points; seven goals, four assists).

Filip Forsberg had three assists, and Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Predators (11-17-7), who have won four of six (4-1-1). Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (21-12-3), who have lost two of their past three games. Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:34 of the first period on a shot from below the goal line after he got the rebound of his own wraparound attempt.

Marchessault gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 11:45 of the second period on a redirection of a pass from Tommy Novak from the slot.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 3-0 lead 30 seconds into the third period on a shot from the slot. It was a tic-tac-toe passing play from Marchessault to Forsberg to O’Reilly.

Jankowski gave the Predators a 4-0 lead at 2:52 on a wrist shot from the right circle on a pass from Colton Sissons.

Staal scored for the Hurricanes to make it 4-1 at 4:37 on a pass from behind the net from Jordan Martinook.

Aho scored for the Hurricanes to make it 4-2 at 5:17 on a pass from Seth Jarvis on a 2-on-1 rush. Aho kicked the puck from his right skate to his stick and beat Saros.

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 16:48.