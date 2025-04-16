Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (47-28-5) at CANADIENS (39-31-11)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jack Roslovic

William Carrier -- Skyler Brind’Amour -- Logan Stankoven

Tyson Jost -- Bradly Nadeau

Dmitry Orlov -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Riley Stillman -- Scott Morrow

Domenick Fensore

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jackson Blake, Jaccob Slavin

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine-- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: None

Status report

None of the Hurricanes scratches were on the ice for their morning skate. ... Carolina will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Brind’Amour, the son of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, and Fensore each will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Tuesday along with Nadeau and Stillman, who also will play. … Heineman returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Laine returns to the second line, and Armia moves back to the fourth line.