Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (47-28-5) at CANADIENS (39-31-11)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jack Roslovic
William Carrier -- Skyler Brind’Amour -- Logan Stankoven
Tyson Jost -- Bradly Nadeau
Dmitry Orlov -- Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Riley Stillman -- Scott Morrow
Domenick Fensore
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jackson Blake, Jaccob Slavin
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Patrik Laine-- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen
Injured: None
Status report
None of the Hurricanes scratches were on the ice for their morning skate. ... Carolina will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Brind’Amour, the son of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, and Fensore each will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Tuesday along with Nadeau and Stillman, who also will play. … Heineman returns after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Laine returns to the second line, and Armia moves back to the fourth line.