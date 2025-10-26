Heiskanen's 2-goal night breaks stalemate, leads Stars over Hurricanes

Dallas comes back from a 2-goal deficit to end 4-game skid; Aho's goal streak extends to 3 games for Hurricanes

CAR at DAL | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen scored twice to rally the Dallas Stars past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Sam Steel scored and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars (4-3-1), who snapped a four-game winless streak (0-3-1).

Jackson Blake and Sebastian Aho each scored for the Hurricanes (6-2-0), who lost for only the second time this season. Brandon Bussi made 31 saves.

Blake gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 4:14 in the first period on a shot from the high slot after he won the puck off a face-off to the left of Jake Oettinger.

Aho made it 2-0 at 19:49 on a snap shot from the top of the right face-off circle on a 2-on-1 breakaway with Seth Jarvis.

Heiskanen cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:04 in the second period when his shot from below the left face-off circle ricocheted in off the skate of Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

Steel tied it 2-2 at 5:41 when he tipped in a Thomas Harley point shot on the power play.

Stars forward Roope Hintz left the game midway through the third period after being hit by Taylor Hall in the corner against the boards.

Heiskanen scored to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:18 in the third period on a 4-on-3 power play when his shot deflected off the body of Hurricanes defenseman Mike Reilly and into the net.

Latest News

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Bobrovsky, Panthers hand Golden Knights 1st regulation loss in shutout

Kucherov's journey to 1,000 points with Lightning among fastest in NHL history

Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points, Lightning recover to top Ducks

Batherson, Cozens each gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Capitals

Voronkov, Blue Jackets recover for shootout win to cool off Penguins

Montour returns for Kraken after brother dies of ALS

Demidov has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canadiens rally past Canucks

Cooley, Schmaltz each scores twice, Mammoth top Wild for 6th straight win

Tavares scores 499th NHL goal in OT, Maple Leafs top Sabres to end 3-game skid

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points with Lightning

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

NHL Status Report: Josi week to week for Predators with upper-body injury

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Swayman, Bruins hang on against Avalanche to end 6-game skid

Zegras, Flyers rally for shootout win against Islanders