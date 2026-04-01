COLUMBUS – Nikolaj Ehlers scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.
Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets to reach 100 points
Ehlers has 3 points for Carolina; Columbus drops 4th in row
Ehlers gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 12:42 of the third period. He skated around the top of the zone before scoring with a long wrist shot through a screen.
“Once it was tied 2-2, I think we were just able to keep it simple, get pucks deep and create some O-zone time, and from there get some shots at the net and it went in,” Ehlers said.
The Blue Jackets unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference, and Andrei Svechnikov scored on the ensuing power play at 13:55 to make it 4-2. Ehlers set up the goal with a no-look, cross-ice pass to Svechnikov in the right circle.
Jordan Martinook scored short-handed into an empty net at 19:13 for the 5-2 final.
Svechnikov also had an assist, Shayne Gostisbehere and Logan Stankoven scored power-play goals, and Brandon Bussi made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (47-21-6), who lead the Metropolitan Division with 100 points, eight ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hurricanes are also tied with the Buffalo Sabres for first in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.
Carolina will play Columbus again in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.
“It's easier, honestly, because you don't have to prepare for another team,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “So, you play them, you go over the game, you know what's going on versus changing gears and having to start over. So, it's a little easier for the coaches. I don't think the players care one way or another.”
Kirill Marchenko scored and had an assist, Mason Marchment had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the Blue Jackets (38-25-12), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).
Carolina was 3-for-5 on the power play while the Blue Jackets were 0-for-3.
“Clearly penalty killing is an issue and we've got to clean that up. It's cost us the last couple games, but 5-on-5 we're thrilled with the way we're playing,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “Their goalie made some big saves at the right time, but again the effort is there, guys are putting it all out and that's all we ask. We'll live and die with being aggressive, we'll live and die with that effort, and it didn't go our way tonight.”
The Blue Jackets remain in the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers. Each has played one fewer game than Columbus, which is one point behind the Islanders for third in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand.
Gostisbehere made it 1-0 at 13:29 of the first period on the power play. Ehlers slid the puck across and Gostisbehere went down to his left knee to score from the right circle.
The Hurricanes have at least one power-play goal in seven consecutive games.
“I think the attacking mindset that we've had lately, especially tonight, is getting some shots and creating rebounds, great stuff off the rebounds,” Ehlers said. “That was key for us tonight.”
Stankoven extended the lead to 2-0 at 16:12 on another power play, scoring from the low slot after Mark Jankowski stole the puck from Cole Sillinger.
Marchenko cut it to 2-1 at 15:14 of the second period after a video review overturned the call of no goal when he stuffed the puck past Bussi.
“We don't ever get an easy game,” Brind’Amour said. “These teams we play a lot where just everybody's scratching and clawing to preserve their spot or gain their spot. So, it certainly forces us to be ready every night.”
Adam Fantilli tied it 2-2 at 2:07 of the third period from low in the right circle after a short give-and-go with Marchment. His shot went to the upper left corner.
“We just didn't capitalize on the opportunities we had,” Fantilli said. “I think we can score a lot more goals than we're showing. We're getting a lot of great chances.”
NOTES: The Hurricanes reached 100 points for the fifth time in franchise history. Brind'Amour has been involved in all five, four as coach (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, this season) and one as a player (2005-06). … Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis had his six-game point streak end (two goals, seven assists). … Carolina has scored on 10 of its past 21 power plays.