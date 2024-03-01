Skjei, Hurricanes defeat Blue Jackets 

Teauvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes (36-18-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Spencer Martin made 20 saves.

Alexander Nylander had a goal and an assist, and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets (19-30-10), who lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves.

Teravainen made it 1-0 just 53 seconds into the second period when he picked up a loose puck in the slot, spun around and beat Tarasov five-hole with a wrist shot.

Aho extended the lead to 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot from the right circle that deflected in off defenseman Andrew Peeke’s skate.

Sillinger cut it to 2-1 at 9:56 with a wrist shot from the left circle off a 3-on-1 rush.

Skjei pushed it to 3-1 at 16:30, eight seconds after coming out of the penalty box, taking a stretch pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and poking the puck with one hand between Tarasov’s pads on a breakaway.

Nylander’s power-play goal cut it to 3-2 at 8:41 of the third period. He scored a wrist shot from the point for his first goal of the season, and first with the Blue Jackets, after he was acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.

Jarvis scored an empty-net goal at 19:45 for the 4-2 final.