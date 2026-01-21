Gritsyuk, Glass help Devils edge Oilers

Jake Allen made 22 saves, 13 of which came in the third period, for the Devils (26-22-2), who have won four of five, including 2-1 in overtime at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

“He was outstanding. You knew Edmonton was going to have a surge," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I thought we managed that in the first and second period probably as close to perfect as we could have. We knew they were going to have a push and we needed to get some saves, and he was outstanding. ... Credit to him to stay with it and stay focused and be ready when called upon to seal the game in the third.”

Matt Savoie scored for the Oilers (25-18-8), who were looking to win three in a row for the first time this season. Tristan Jarry made 15 saves in his first home start since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner on Dec. 12.

“We just wanted to win in the third period, where I think we just kind of thought it was going to be easy,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Our previous two games were [shutout wins], not because we didn’t work, we did, we just anticipated it was going to be easy.

“Once we dug in in the third period and showed some urgency -- nothing fancy, we didn’t draw up any plays -- it was just a lot faster and a lot quicker and we won some more battles and got some more scoring chances.”

Gritsyuk put the Devils ahead 1-0 at 5:23 of the second period. He received a centering pass from Glass at the edge of the left circle and scored with a one-timer that snuck under Jarry's glove arm.