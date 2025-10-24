Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ COL – 4:46 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Colorado

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Parker Kelly’s stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 15:31 of the second period (4:29 elapsed time) – 17 seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge