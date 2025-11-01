Swayman, Bruins edge Hurricanes for 3rd straight win

Goalie makes 28 saves, Mittelstadt has 2 points; Carolina has lost 3 of 4

CAR@BOS: Arvidsson doubles the lead with a beautiful shot

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, and the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 at TD Garden on Saturday.

It was Swayman's first start since allowing seven goals in a 7-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and assist, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal for the Bruins (7-7-0), who have won three in a row and four of five. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

Alexander Nikishin scored, and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (7-4-0), who have lost three of four.

Mittelstadt gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the third period. McAvoy jumped into the play, received a pass from Pavel Zacha, kicked it from his skate to his stick and fed

Mittelstadt, who scored from in front for his fourth goal of the season.

Arvidsson increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:05. Mittelstadt lifted the puck out of the defensive zone, allowing Arvidsson to chase it down and create a partial breakaway. His wrist shot from the right face-off circle beat Andersen to the stick side.

Nikishin cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:11 with a slap shot from the slot and Andersen pulled for an extra skater.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie had his six-game goal streak end.

