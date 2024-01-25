Martinook scores late, Hurricanes recover for win against Bruins

Necas has goal, assist; Boston point streak ends at 9

Recap: Hurricanes at Bruins 1.24.24

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON – Jordan Martinook scored late in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes ended the Boston Bruins’ nine-game point streak with a 3-2 win at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Martinook gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 17:33 of the third period, sliding the puck under goalie Linus Ullmark’s pad on a breakaway.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Martin made 25 saves in his debut for Carolina (26-15-5). The goaltender was waived by the Columbus Blue Jackets and claimed by the Hurricanes on Friday.  

Brad Marchand scored twice, and Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston (29-9-9), which had its five-game winning streak end. Trent Frederic had two assists.

Necas gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the power play at 18:04 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Teuvo Teravainen made it 2-0 at 11:50 of the second period, shooting the puck from between Bruins forward Charlie Coyle’s legs on the power play. 

Marchand cut it to 2-1 at 1:30 of the third period, finishing off Frederic’s cross-crease pass, and then tied the game 2-2 at 7:20 on a rebound of Coyle’s deflection in front.

