Hurricanes at Bruins projected lineups

HURRICANES (7-3-0) at BRUINS (6-7-0)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K'Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Status report

Jarvis left a 6-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after blocking a shot in the third period and could play. "I think he'll be alright. I think we dodged a bullet there," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was activated from injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a lower-body injury but Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure if he would travel for the game. ... Miller, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. He has missed the past four games. ... Elias Lindholm, who left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, will be out for a few weeks, Bruins coach Marco Strum said. With the forward out, Khusnutdinov will center the top line. Beecher, who has been a healthy scratch, will enter the lineup on the fourth line.