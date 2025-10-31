Hurricanes at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (7-3-0) at BRUINS (6-7-0)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K'Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)

Status report

Jarvis left a 6-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after blocking a shot in the third period and could play. "I think he'll be alright. I think we dodged a bullet there," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was activated from injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a lower-body injury but Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure if he would travel for the game. ... Miller, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. He has missed the past four games. ... Elias Lindholm, who left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, will be out for a few weeks, Bruins coach Marco Strum said. With the forward out, Khusnutdinov will center the top line. Beecher, who has been a healthy scratch, will enter the lineup on the fourth line.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Schmaltz credits offseason workout changes for strong start with Mammoth

Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Gibson returns to Anaheim with Red Wings; played first 12 NHL seasons with Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kasper gets 2 goals, Red Wings recover for shootout win against Kings

Sharks score 3 straight to open 1st period, cruise past Devils

Miller scores in OT, Rangers rally past Oilers

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Toews helps Jets to win in 1st game against Blackhawks

Svechnikov, Stankoven each has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Islanders

Penguins pull away from Wild, extend point streak to 8

Khusnutdinov, Bruins recover to defeat Sabres in OT

European notebook: NHL prospects off to hot starts