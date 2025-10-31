Hurricanes at Bruins projected lineups

HURRICANES (7-3-0) at BRUINS (6-7-0)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K'Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Johnny Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery)
Status report
Jarvis left a 6-2 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday after blocking a shot in the third period and could play. "I think he'll be alright. I think we dodged a bullet there," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was activated from injured reserve on Friday after dealing with a lower-body injury but Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure if he would travel for the game. ... Miller, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. He has missed the past four games. ... Elias Lindholm, who left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, will be out for a few weeks, Bruins coach Marco Strum said. With the forward out, Khusnutdinov will center the top line. Beecher, who has been a healthy scratch, will enter the lineup on the fourth line.