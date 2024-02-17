Kochetkov, Hurricanes hand Coyotes 8th straight loss

Jack Drury and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Hurricanes (31-17-5), who have won six of their past eight games. The Hurricanes opened a 2-0 lead in the opening 4:50 of the first period.

“We started really well, which was great to see, and our goalie played really well, too, I mean ‘Kooch’ made some real good saves,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We got ahead early and we kind of sat back, that happens, but the start was really good and made the difference.”

Dylan Guenther scored for the Coyotes (23-25-4), who are 0-7-1 since defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves before he was replaced by Matt Villalta, who made four saves in his NHL debut.

“The way we started was unfortunate, not because we didn’t play well, but [because] we need to be more detailed,” coach Andre Tourigny said. “And that’s on me. It’s my responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Jordan Martinook scored 16 seconds into the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Brady Skjei threw the puck on net from along the left-side boards, and Martinook switched to his backhand to put in the rebound.

“I thought we started on time, that goal was huge for us and got us going,” forward Michael Bunting said. “We didn't take the foot off the gas, and we played to our standard.”