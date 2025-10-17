ANAHEIM -- Seth Jarvis had two goals and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday.
Jarvis scores 2, Hurricanes stay perfect with win against Ducks
Nikishin gets 1st NHL goal, Gostisbehere has 3 assists for Carolina
Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal, and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for Carolina (4-0-0), which tied the third-longest winning streak to start a season in team history. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.
"They all count the same this time of year," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "You've got to get off to a good start, which we have, so it's nice to get those points in the bank."
Leo Carlsson scored, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (2-2-0), who had won two in a row.
"I don't know if I've seen better sticks in a game," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said of the Hurricanes. "I don't know how many times they took the puck away from us clean and neatly and turned it into something, but that was a relentless performance on how to play with your stick."
The Hurricanes went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill as well.
"When we had a little breakdown, Freddie was really good," Brind'Amour said. "It was one of the better games he's played for us because we needed it, right? There were a couple real good grade A's that they had and he was able to shut the door."
Jarvis gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 14:54 of the first period after Gostisbehere stepped in and broke up an outlet pass by Mikael Granlund at the Ducks' blue line. Gostisbehere then had his shot from the inside edge of the left circle stopped by Dostal, but the rebound came out diagonally to Jarvis, and he shot it into the net.
It was the fourth straight game Anaheim has allowed the first goal.
After not producing a shot on goal on their first two power plays, the Hurricanes capitalized on their third chance when Jarvis scored short side with a one-timer from the left circle to make it 2-0 at 10:22 of the second.
"That was a huge goal for us at the time," Brind'Amour said. "That was a rocket shot. That was all talent there."
The Ducks did not generate a shot on goal in the second period until Carlsson sprung loose on a 2-on-1 break and scored with a wrist shot from above the right hash marks to cut it to 2-1 at 11:32.
Carlsson has six points (two goals, four assists) in the past three games.
"I see him have the puck more than we saw in camp, and I thought he's working hard," Quenneville said. "His use of the stick has been better, and he's sustaining pucks and the speed is lethal, so he's been effective."
Dostal stopped K'Andre Miller on a breakaway just after Carolina killed a power play to start the third period, but Nikishin scored shortly afterward on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle to extend the lead to 3-1 at 2:38.
Nikishin has a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists) to start the season.
"He's kind of scratching the surface," Brind'Amour said. "There's a lot of raw ability there. That was a big goal. It kind of put the game away."
Aho chipped the puck high into the net from in close to make it 4-1 at 15:48.
"We're still building," Andersen said. "I think we can be better in certain areas, but we're looking at it in a positive way and continue to move forward. I think we know there's going to be some ups and downs, so it's nice to bank some points early, especially on this long road trip."
NOTES: Jarvis' first goal was the 100th of his NHL career. ... Jarvis, Gostisbehere, Aho and Jackson Blake also extended their season-opening point streaks to four games. ... Carlsson is one of five active Swedish players to record 80 points (34 goals, 46 assists) in the NHL before the age of 21, joining Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres (101), Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings (96), Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (87) and Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche (85).