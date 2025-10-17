Jarvis scores 2, Hurricanes stay perfect with win against Ducks

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal, and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for Carolina (4-0-0), which tied the third-longest winning streak to start a season in team history. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

"They all count the same this time of year," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "You've got to get off to a good start, which we have, so it's nice to get those points in the bank."

Leo Carlsson scored, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Ducks (2-2-0), who had won two in a row.

"I don't know if I've seen better sticks in a game," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said of the Hurricanes. "I don't know how many times they took the puck away from us clean and neatly and turned it into something, but that was a relentless performance on how to play with your stick."