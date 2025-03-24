Hall scores hat trick in 3rd, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Ducks

It was his 10th goal of the season and sixth in seven games since being acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 7.

Killorn tied it 1-1 at 13:04, sliding the puck between Andersen's pads to finish a 2-on-1 rush with Leo Carlsson.

Martinook put Carolina back ahead 2-1 at 14:37 of the second. Shayne Gostisbehere's shot went off the end boards and came out to the other side, where Martinook was waiting to sweep the puck into the net.

Hall’s power-play goal on a rebound extended it to 3-1 at 2:32 of the third period.

Zegras cut it to 3-2 at 16:37 when he scored on a rebound in the crease, but Hall scored his second goal of the game 36 seconds later at 17:13 to make it 4-2. He waited out Dostal after receiving a pass close to the net.

"We stuck with it and, even after they scored to make it 4-2, we had some quality chances to bring it back to 4-3," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "It's just one of those games. I give Andersen credit, he was outstanding."

Hall completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:02 for the 5-2 final.

"It was a good third period for us, on a back to back, to protect the lead," Hall said. "Our [penalty kill] and Freddie had a lot to do with that, so it was a good win."

Anaheim went 0-for-6 against the second-best penalty-kill unit in the NHL.

"The power play can't go 0-for-6," Ducks forward Troy Terry said. "Their penalty kill comes with pretty much just all-out pressure everywhere. ... That's kind of the way it is, but we just need to bear down and put them in the net."

Anaheim had six minutes of power-play time in the first period, but was outshot 11-6.

Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker was called for Carolina’s second penalty of the period at 12:54 -- a high-sticking double-minor on Frank Vatrano -- but the Ducks had just one shot on goal during the four-minute power play.

Andersen was particularly sharp in the third period with 19 saves on 20 shots, including a sprawling glove save on Olen Zellweger from in front of the crease and stopping breakaways by Terry and Ryan Strome.

"Just stay in the moment," Andersen said. "Try to see what's in front of you and try to stop it."

NOTES: Carolina has allowed 31 power-play goals this season, the second fewest in the NHL behind the Dallas Stars (28). ... Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns, who had an assist, recorded his 15th season with at least 20 assists and tied Drew Doughty for the second most by an active defenseman. Kris Letang (16 seasons) has the most. … Gostisbehere assisted on Martinook's goal after missing Saturday's game against the Kings with an illness.