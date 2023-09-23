Hurricanes season preview: Stanley Cup expectations reach new heights

3 KEYS

1. Don't look too far ahead

After reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season and qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past five seasons, the Hurricanes will be judged this season by whether they win it all. Unfortunately for them, they can't fast forward to the playoffs, so they'll have to keep their focus from the start of the regular season to put themselves in the best position to have success in the postseason.

2. Pesce's, Skjei's and Teravainen's futures

Defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei, and forward Teuvo Teravainen, each can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Trading at least one of them, particularly after the signings of defensemen Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo and Caleb Jones, remains a possibility that could hang over the Hurricanes throughout training camp and into the season. How the players, coaches and management handle that potential distraction will be important.

3. Svechnikov's return

Andrei Svechnikov is expected to be ready for the start of the season after recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, but Carolina will be careful not to rush the 23-year-old forward, who had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games last season before he was injured March 11. Svechnikov is a pivotal piece of the offense -- his 264 points (112 goals, 152 assists) in five seasons since entering the NHL are second on Carolina over that time behind Sebastian Aho's 354 -- but it can take time for players returning from ACL surgery to regain their top form after they resume playing. Having him playing his best in time for the playoffs is paramount.