Hurricanes season preview: Stanley Cup expectations reach new heights

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
If the Hurricanes carry three goalies with Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov on one-way contracts and no American Hockey League affiliate, that will limit them to a maximum of 20 skaters on the roster. Barring a trade, Carolina also has a surplus at defenseman after adding Orlov, DeAngelo and Jones, apparently pushing Jalen Chatfield out of the top six after he played 78 regular-season and all 15 playoff games last season, with Jones as the other potential extra. Jack Drury is projected to take over at fourth-line center after veteran Paul Stastny was not re-signed.
Most intriguing addition
Forward Michael Bunting, who signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) July 1, will bring goal scoring and a touch of abrasiveness to the lineup, potentially on the top line with Aho and Seth Jarvis. The 28-year-old scored 23 goals in 82 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and has a knack for getting to the front of the net, winning battles in the corners and getting under the skin of opponents, which all can be useful in the playoffs.
Biggest potential surprise
Rookie forward Vasily Ponomarev will get a good look in training camp after he led Chicago of the AHL with 24 goals and was second with 46 points in 64 games last season. Although there doesn't appear to be room for the 21-year-old to begin the season in the NHL, the Hurricanes expect him to play games for them and he could be the first option if a forward is injured or traded.
Ready to contribute
Drury bounced between Carolina and Chicago of the AHL last season, but the 23-year-old set himself to have a regular role with the Hurricanes by playing well after being recalled for good March 13. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 38 NHL regular-season games, including six (two goals, four assists) in the final 17 games, and three assists in 13 playoff games.
Fantasy sleeper
Orlov, D (fantasy average draft position: 164.6) -- After being acquired by the Boston Bruins prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Orlov had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and was plus-10 in 23 regular-season games. He has an even higher fantasy ceiling after joining the Hurricanes, who had the third most shots on goal per game (34.8) and allowed the fewest per game (26.0) in the NHL last season. -- Anna Dua