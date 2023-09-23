Latest News

Hurricanes season preview: Stanley Cup expectations reach new heights

Will be judged by whether they win championship with key players pending free agents

NHL CAR season preview Aho and co
By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Coach: Rod Brind'Amour (sixth season)

Last season: 52-21-9, first in Metropolitan Division; lost to Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

3 KEYS

1. Don't look too far ahead

After reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season and qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past five seasons, the Hurricanes will be judged this season by whether they win it all. Unfortunately for them, they can't fast forward to the playoffs, so they'll have to keep their focus from the start of the regular season to put themselves in the best position to have success in the postseason.

2. Pesce's, Skjei's and Teravainen's futures

Defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei, and forward Teuvo Teravainen, each can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Trading at least one of them, particularly after the signings of defensemen Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo and Caleb Jones, remains a possibility that could hang over the Hurricanes throughout training camp and into the season. How the players, coaches and management handle that potential distraction will be important.

3. Svechnikov's return

Andrei Svechnikov is expected to be ready for the start of the season after recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, but Carolina will be careful not to rush the 23-year-old forward, who had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games last season before he was injured March 11. Svechnikov is a pivotal piece of the offense -- his 264 points (112 goals, 152 assists) in five seasons since entering the NHL are second on Carolina over that time behind Sebastian Aho's 354 -- but it can take time for players returning from ACL surgery to regain their top form after they resume playing. Having him playing his best in time for the playoffs is paramount.

The guys on the Hurricanes 2023-24 outlook

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

If the Hurricanes carry three goalies with Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov on one-way contracts and no American Hockey League affiliate, that will limit them to a maximum of 20 skaters on the roster. Barring a trade, Carolina also has a surplus at defenseman after adding Orlov, DeAngelo and Jones, apparently pushing Jalen Chatfield out of the top six after he played 78 regular-season and all 15 playoff games last season, with Jones as the other potential extra. Jack Drury is projected to take over at fourth-line center after veteran Paul Stastny was not re-signed.

Most intriguing addition

Forward Michael Bunting, who signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) July 1, will bring goal scoring and a touch of abrasiveness to the lineup, potentially on the top line with Aho and Seth Jarvis. The 28-year-old scored 23 goals in 82 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and has a knack for getting to the front of the net, winning battles in the corners and getting under the skin of opponents, which all can be useful in the playoffs.

Biggest potential surprise

Rookie forward Vasily Ponomarev will get a good look in training camp after he led Chicago of the AHL with 24 goals and was second with 46 points in 64 games last season. Although there doesn't appear to be room for the 21-year-old to begin the season in the NHL, the Hurricanes expect him to play games for them and he could be the first option if a forward is injured or traded.

Ready to contribute

Drury bounced between Carolina and Chicago of the AHL last season, but the 23-year-old set himself to have a regular role with the Hurricanes by playing well after being recalled for good March 13. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 38 NHL regular-season games, including six (two goals, four assists) in the final 17 games, and three assists in 13 playoff games.

Fantasy sleeper

Orlov, D (fantasy average draft position: 164.6) -- After being acquired by the Boston Bruins prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Orlov had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and was plus-10 in 23 regular-season games. He has an even higher fantasy ceiling after joining the Hurricanes, who had the third most shots on goal per game (34.8) and allowed the fewest per game (26.0) in the NHL last season. -- Anna Dua

Sebastian Aho's importance to the Carolina Hurricanes

Projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis 

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta