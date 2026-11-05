NHL Unites Pride Cup coming to New York for All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK -- The fourth annual NHL Unites Pride Cup will take place during the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend with both the New York City Pride Hockey Alliance (NYCPHA) and the Albany Pride Hockey Association (APHA) participating in a weekend of games and events Feb. 4-7, 2027, the National Hockey League announced today.

The celebration during NHL All-Star Weekend, being held in collaboration with Pride Tape will feature activations on and off the ice including games between the New York City Pride Hockey Alliance and the Albany Pride Hockey Association, a Try Hockey For Free event and a public party.

“There’s no better stage to celebrate hockey and everyone who loves our game than NHL All-Star Weekend,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “The fourth annual NHL Unites Pride Cup reflects a commitment to the LGBTQ+ community that goes well beyond one event. It’s part of the work we do every day to make hockey a place where more people feel welcome. And there’s something especially powerful about showcasing this tournament alongside the best players in the world. Hockey is at its best when there is a place for everyone.””

A full list of locations, game times, community partners, special guests and details for the opening party will be announced at a later date.

"For NYCPHA, the NHL Unites Pride Cup is about more than a tournament, it's about the players who found a team, a community, and a place to belong,” said Steven Greenberg, President of NYCPHA. “Being part of NHL All-Star Weekend puts that story in front of a national audience."

“Being part of the NHL Unites Pride Cup at NHL All-Star Weekend is a proud moment for the Albany Pride Hockey Association and for everyone who has helped build our community since 2005,” said Dmitry Rowan, Vice President of Albany Pride Hockey Association. “For more than twenty years, we have worked to give LGBTQ+ athletes and allies a safe and welcoming place to learn the game, find belonging and grow on and off the ice. Our association keeps growing, and this opportunity shows our members, and anyone thinking about lacing up and stepping on the ice for the first time or reuniting with the game, that there is a place for them in hockey. We are grateful to the NHL for this platform and excited about what comes next for our players and our community.”

The 2027 NHL Unites Pride Cup is part of a longstanding commitment from the NHL to support LGBTQ+ hockey organizations and to host celebrations of authenticity. Previously, the NHL Unites Pride Cup was held during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston and in Vancouver in 2026.